Police Standoff in Southwest Bakersfield

A man was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers were called to a home on Boca Del Rio Drive near Brogan Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance call where a man reportedly arrived at the home in violation of a court order.

Police say 31-year-old Phillip Forte failed to respond to commands to come outside the house. After a standoff, Forte was apprehended without incident.

Forte faces several charges including burglary, vandalism and disobeying a court order.

He is due in court Aug. 2.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi