Police Sergeant Fired, Facing Prison

Anyone can have a bad day but a Florida Police officer may spend 5 years behind bars after attacking a suspect and a fellow police officer.

21 year veteran Sergeant Christopher Pullease is seen on body cam footage threatening to remove a handcuffed suspect’s soul, then spinning around and choking a female officer who tried to pull him away. The incident happened 8 months ago and is about to go to court where a guilty verdict could land Pullease in prison for 5 years after costing him his job.

-Tony Lee