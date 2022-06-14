Police Searching for Missing Bakersfield Teenager
Courtesy Bakersfieldnow.com
Bakersfield police are asking for help finding a missing at-risk teenager.
Mayra Castellanos, 16, was last seen in the 1000 block of Panama Lane on Friday, June 10.
She is considered at risk due to medical conditions and has no prior history of running away, according to BPD.
Castellanos is described as Hispanic, 5’3″ tall, about 125 pounds with blonde dyed hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red dress and black and white Champion sandals.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 14 05:50