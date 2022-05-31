Police Searching For Missing Bakersfield Man
Courtesy KGET.com
Bakersfield police are asking for the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing man.
Chanthea Phai, 36, was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of Paseo Airosa at approximately 9 a.m. Monday. He is considered at-risk because of a medical condition and is unable to communicate. Police say he is unfamiliar with the area.
Phai is described as Asian, five feet three inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a Target logo and blue jeans.