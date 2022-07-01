Police Search For Missing Bakersfield Woman
Courtesy Bakersfieldnow.com
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing 70-year-old woman considered at risk.
Madelyn Davis was last seen in the 2600 block of Chester Avenue on Friday, June 24 around 10:30 p.m. She’s considered at-risk due to age.
Davis is described as White, 5’8″ tall, about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi