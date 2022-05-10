Police Search For Missing Bakersfield Teen
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find 16-year-old Jasmin Lambert who was last seen in the 900 block of Flower Street seen on April 30, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.
Lambert is described as Black, 5’2”, about 95 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white flannel shirt and white jeans.
Lambert is considered at risk due because she has no prior history of running away.
Anyone with information regarding Lambert’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
-Jeff Lemucchi