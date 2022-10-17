Police Search for Goodwill Thief

Courtesy KGET.com

Bakersfield police continue the search for a woman involved in a robbery at the Goodwill thrift store on Coffee Road.

Officers say the suspect is wanted for robbery with physical force from the store at 300 Coffee Road on Sept. 19.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her 30s with dark hair, green eyes and a thin build, last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Antonio Orozco at (661) 852-7007 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi