Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside California gym

Police in Brentwood in Southern California report one person was killed and three others injured in a shooting after an argument broke out at a 24-hour Fitness early Thursday morning. Police say an altercation happened inside the gym, on or around the basketball courts, and then moved to the parking lot, where it “escalated.”…at least two people pulled firearms and fired multiple shots, striking four people. A male in his 20s died at the scene. Two suspects have been detained,