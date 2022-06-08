Planetary Alignment Shows 5 Planets This Weekend
Last month it was a spectacular lunar eclipse that had people across America starring at the night sky, and this weekend…watch for a chance to see 5 planets in a row.
Starting Friday, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will all be aligned in planetary order.
The last time this happened, where 5 planets could be seen in a row out in space, was 2004. You will need binoculars to spot Mercury, and of course, a clear view of the sky, but the rest of the planets will be visible to the naked eye. As the month goes on, even Mercury will be more visible.
Your best viewing time will be about half hour before sunrise.
-Tony Lee