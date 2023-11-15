Plane Crashes Into Car

A plane that overshot a runway in Texas ended up speeding down a nearby road, where it crashed into a car, authorities say.

The unusual incident happened Saturday in McKinney, where the propeller plane crashed through a fence that separated the road and the runway, says bystander Jack Schneider. “I saw the airplane coming down the runway quickly; I knew that he wasn’t gonna have time to stop,” Schneider says. “It was clearly going too fast. The tires were smoking.”

The driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to the McKinney Fire Department. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.