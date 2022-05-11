Pioneer Days at West Kern Oil Museum
Courtesy Taft Midway Driller
The West Kern Oil Museum will host its annual Pioneer Days on May 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Taft Midway Driller reports the event will be held at the West Kern Oil Museum, 1168 Wood Street in Taft, and is free to the public.
As part of their fundraising efforts, the museum is selling BBQ lunch plates.
Pre-sales for tickets are underway and can be purchased at the West Kern Oil Museum or at the Taft Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours.
-Jeff Lemucchi