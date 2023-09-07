Pickleball With Police Event Announced

The Tehachapi Police Department is excited to invite the community to another “Pickleball with the Police” family fun evening on Wednesday, September 20 from 5-7 p.m. The event is a great opportunity to meet your police officers and new chief while trying out the fastest growing sport in America.

Six pickleball courts will be set up at the Tehachapi Police Department; all ages are welcome to play. Whether you are a pickleball professional or have never tried the sport before, this is a great time to play, learn, and connect with your community.

Pickleball is enjoyed by all ages, starting as young as six or seven years old and played into your eighties. Pickleball is a low impact sport that promotes exercise in a social setting.

Marias Kitchen Mobile Restaurant will be parked nearby with great Mexican food and a special kid’s menu for dinner. The Tehachapi Police Department is located at 220 W. C Street. For more information, Contact Key Budge, Phone: 822-2200 x 119 [email protected].

-Tony Lee