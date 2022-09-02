Person of Interest in Custody After Fatal McFarland Shooting

A person of interest related to a deadly shooting in McFarland has been taken into custody following a standoff in Delano.

Kern County SWAT teams along with officers from Delano and McFarland Police departments were called Thursday night to a home on 19th Place near Inyo Street in Delano in search of a person barricaded inside the house.

McFarland police confirmed the person inside was taken into custody at around 9:30 p.m. The person taken into custody was not identified but authorities say he is a person of interest in relation to a deadly shooting on Aug. 16 in McFarland.

Authorities say Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano died at the scene after the shooting on 3rd Street in McFarland.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi