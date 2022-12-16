KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Pentagon Has Received ‘Several Hundreds’ Of New UFO Reports

Share
Pentagon Has Received ‘Several Hundreds’ Of New UFO Reports

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life.

That’s according to the leadership of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

It was set up in July and is responsible for not only tracking unidentified objects in the sky, but also underwater or in space.

The office was established following more than a year of attention on unidentified flying objects that military pilots have observed but have sometimes been reluctant to report due to fear of stigma.

 

Trending

1

Chabad of Bakersfield To Dedicate Holocaust Memorial
2

McCarthy Challenged For House Speaker Post
3

Lasik Surgery May Hurt As Much As It Helps
4

Woman Takes Carjacker's Gun, Kills Him
5

Animal Attacks Wound Two Children