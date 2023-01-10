KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Pentagon Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Troops

Share
Pentagon Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Troops

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon has formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated.

Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since new legislation signed into law on December 23 gave him 30 days to rescind the mandate.

The Defense Department had already stopped all related personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot.

Trending

1

The Republic Of California
2

New Planets Found
3

Car Crashes Into Dewar's Candy Shop
4

Clothing Malfunction ID's Robber
5

Bakersfield Police Searching for Person of Interest in Double Homicide