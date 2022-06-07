Pedestrian Killed in Tulare Hit-and-Run Accident
A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle as he was crossing a street in Tulare.
First Responders were called to the area of J St. north of Tulare Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday where they found the man down in the road with serious injuries.
Police said witnesses tried to give the victim medical aid before paramedics arrived. The man died at a hospital.
Witnesses told officers the man was not using a crosswalk at the time, and the vehicle that hit him kept going north on J St.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 7 06:44