Pedestrian Killed in Accident on Highway 99

A pedestrian was killed as he tried to run across Highway 99 in Delano.

The California Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 at at Cecil Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

CHP officials say an Audi was traveling in the fast lane at about 70 miles per hour and a Chevrolet was traveling in the second lane from the left at about 75 miles per hour.

Officials say a man on foot then tried to run across the road in front of the Audi.

Officials said the Audi driver tried to move out of the way but hit the pedestrian with the vehicle’s driver’s side mirror. The pedestrian fell into the path of the Chevrolet and was hit and killed.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the drivers were injured.

Northbound lanes of State Route 99 were closed at Cecil Avenue for about 2 hours for investigation.