Peace Officer Memorial Week Ceremonies Hosted By Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Peace Officer Memorial week will be observed next week, May 14-20, 2023. This is a time we set aside to remember and honor all law enforcement personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities. During this period of observance, deputies will be wearing black mourning bands over their badges, and flags at Sheriff’s Office facilities will be flown at half-staff.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting two Memorial Services: One on Thursday, May 18th at 10:00 am at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Monument at 1350 Norris Rd and the second at the Countywide Peace Officer Memorial at the Kern County Superior Court, 1415 Truxtun Ave. That service will also be on May 18th at noon.

The memorial will feature remarks from Sheriff Donny Youngblood and other local public figures. Our Honor Guard will present the colors and the flags along with a 21-gun salute. We invite the public to join us in honoring these heroes.

-Tony Lee