Parking Structure Crumbles, One Dead, Five Hurt

It’s something many people have a fear of but few people actually voice the fear that a parking garage may collapse and crush them and their vehicle with no warning. This may be especially true in areas prone to earthquakes, but a 4pm Eastern Time in New York, an area NOT prone to seismic activity, it happened.

It was Manhattan’s financial district, close to the stock exchange where a witness said it sounded like an earthquake when part of a three story parking garage’s upper deck came crashing down, killing one person and injuring 5 others.

A video taken at the scene shows several other vehicles teetering on the edge of what was left of the upper deck.

Everyone in the area was evacuated as firefighters rushed in to help those who became trapped.

Engineers are still trying to figure out what caused the collapse.

