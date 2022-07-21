Parents Demand Firings In Uvalde School District
Angry parents in Uvalde Texas are urging School Board members to resign in the wake of a mass shooting there that took the lives of 19 children and two adults.
Hundreds of people gathered at Uvalde High School Auditorium demanding that the school superintendent and trustees step down, and that Uvalde High School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo be fired.
The demands come after information surfaced that shows gross incompetence among the police agencies that were on the scene on May 24th when a deranged killed barricaded himself in a classroom and slaughtered 21 people while police stood outside waiting for body armor and weapons they already had, and keys for doors that were already unlocked.
-Tony Lee