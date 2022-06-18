Online Threat Closes Schools in Mojave
Classes were cancelled at junior and senior high schools in Mojave Friday after authorities received word of an online threat.
In a statement released by the Mojave Unified School District, officials said, “To prioritize the safety of our students and staff, summer classes and extended school year will be cancelled for tomorrow, June 17th, at all schools.”
According to Katherine Aguirre, Ed. D. , Superintendent of MUSD, the call was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Only a small group of summer school students were impacted.
Authorities anticipate classes to reopen Tuesday, June 21. Any updates or changes will be sent out to parents.
All six of Mojave Unified campuses were closed May 31 because of online threats directed at California City High School.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 18 08:32