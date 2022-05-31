Online Threat Closes Mojave Schools
Campuses in the Mojave Unified School District are closed Tuesday due to online threats directed at California City High School.
Officials with the MUSD report the district has been in contact with the California City Police Department regarding the threats which appeared on Instagram. Authorities have not yet identified who authored the posts.
All six schools in the district were closed out of an abundance of caution.
District officials say parents can expect another note to inform them of the school district’s plan for Wednesday.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 31 07:59