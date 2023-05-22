One Dead, Two hurt In Grenade Explosion

One person is dead and two others were injured when a World War Two hand grenade exploded in a home in Indiana.

According to the Lake County coroner’s office, 46 year old Brian Neidert was killed in the explosion, and two of his children, a 17 year old boy and his 18 year old daughter, were injured by shrapnel from the device.and taken to area hospitals.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the father today. Investigators say they do not know if the device self-detonated, or if someone pulled the pins from a handle that would have prevented an explosion, allowing it to blow up.

Police say family members were going through a grandfather’s belongings and found the grenade. A search was made to see if there were any other grenades in the home but none were found..

