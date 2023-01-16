One dead …three injured ..in roll-over crash near Arvin…

CHP said four people inside a car was not wearing seatbelts during a crash southwest of Arvin Saturday night, (01-14-23) around 8:54 p.m., leaving one woman dead.A 22-year-old man was driving a 2006 Infinity at an undetermined speed on Herring Road, west of Edison Road, southwest of Arvin.

For reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the Infinity and traveled across the eastbound lane and into a dirt field … The car overturned multiple times and came to rest on its roof.

As a result of the crash, all four people in the Infinity were ejected, with one passenger, a woman, killed.

The driver and passenger suffered major injuries, and another passenger suffered moderate to minor injuries, according to CHP.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in this crash.

CHP BC