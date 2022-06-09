One Bargain Left As Prices Rise
As prices rage out of control because of insanely high gasoline prices, there is at least one place where you might still find a bargain. Target could be the last refuge for people looking for general goods on sale because store officials told their investors they ordered too much and are overstocked.
Target says they will have to hold sales to get rid of the additional goods they stocked up on thinking the pandemic would cause more panic buying, but it didn’t. Now they say they will slash prices on everything from television sets to toilet paper to get rid of the overstock… a move that comes as welcome news as stores raise prices on everything to cover higher costs of having 18 wheelers make deliveries.
– Tony Lee