KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Oklahoma Official Who Discussed Killing Reporters Resigns

Share
Credit: MGN

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — A county commissioner in far southeast Oklahoma who was apparently caught on tape discussing killing reporters and lynching Black people has resigned from office.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office confirmed Wednesday it had received a handwritten resignation letter from McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings.

The threatening comments by Jennings and officials with the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office were obtained by McCurtain Gazette-News. They have sparked outrage and protests in the city of Idabel.

In a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Tuesday, officials did not address the recorded discussion but claimed the recording was illegal.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Wednesday it has launched an investigation into the matter.

Trending

1

Retired Cop Busted For Running Prostitution Ring
2

School Killer Uses Hatchet, Not Gun
3

Hit-and-Run Accident Claims Life of 35-Year-Old
4

WalMart Closing Under Performing Stores
5

Two Men Shot Dead in South Bakersfield