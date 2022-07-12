Oildale Murder Victim ID’d, Suspects Jailed
Sheriff’s deputies and the Kern County Coroners office have identified a woman who was killed last week in Oildale as 54 year old Michelle Louise Taylor. On July 7th, she was found in the home on Arthur, dead from a stab wound. Neighbors say she lived in the home and argued frequently with a male resident of the house, but that man was not arrested.
Deputies say evidence uncovered the day of the killing led them to two juvenile suspects, a male and a females, in the 2700 block of Peerless Avenue who were both taken into custody and charged with the murder, and conspiracy to commit murder, and placed in the Kern County Juvenile Hall.
At this time the juveniles have not been identified, nor has any relationship to the victim been released.
