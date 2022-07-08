      Weather Alert

Oildale Murder Under Investigation

An Incident that unfolded this morning just after 7am turned out to be exactly what it looked like…a homicide investigation in the 1200 block of Arthur.

A cadre of patrol cars cordoned off a neighborhood where deputies say a female had been stabbed to death inside the home. Neighbors say they frequently heard the couple arguing loudly, but officers arrived to find a female who had apparently been stabbed to death.

Fire and medical personnel confirmed the victim was deceased, but a Sheriff’s Department news release sent out later in the day did not say if there was an arrest or a suspect in mind.

It also failed to state any possible motive for the crime or the age and identity of the victim.

-Tony Lee

Connect With Us Listen To Us On