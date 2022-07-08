Oildale Murder Under Investigation
An Incident that unfolded this morning just after 7am turned out to be exactly what it looked like…a homicide investigation in the 1200 block of Arthur.
A cadre of patrol cars cordoned off a neighborhood where deputies say a female had been stabbed to death inside the home. Neighbors say they frequently heard the couple arguing loudly, but officers arrived to find a female who had apparently been stabbed to death.
Fire and medical personnel confirmed the victim was deceased, but a Sheriff’s Department news release sent out later in the day did not say if there was an arrest or a suspect in mind.
It also failed to state any possible motive for the crime or the age and identity of the victim.
-Tony Lee