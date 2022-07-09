Oildale Murder Confirmed

As we first reported to you yesterday, the Kern County Sheriff’s department is investigating a stabbing death in the 100 block of Arthur in Oildale. Deputies arrived to find a woman in the home, dead from a stab wound.
No information has been released about the woman’s identity, the identity of the man who also lived in the house, or any relationship between the homeowner and the victim.
Neighbors report frequently hearing loud arguing coming from the house, located in a cul de sac just south of Olive Drive and east of Roberts Lane. It also appears that the resident male in the house, whom neighbors say was sitting un-handcuffed outside as deputies were inside investigating, was not taken into custody.
-Tony Lee