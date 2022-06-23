Oildale Fire Leads To Discovery of Drugs, Cash
The fire broke out June 16 in a second-story apartment in the 2400 block of McCray Street.
In the apartment below, firefighters moved some furniture around to make their job easier and safer.
That’s when they discovered nearly $100,000 in cash, about 95 pounds of methamphetamine and about 2.2 pounds of cocaine inside a duffel bag behind a dresser.
Sheriff’s deputies were called in.
Authorities haven’t listed anyone whose name appears on the apartment lease.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 23 07:18