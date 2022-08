A man who crashed his off-road vehicle in Inyokern has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Nicholas Thomas Olar, 63, of Ridgecrest died at the scene of the accident at 11:08 p.m. on August 15.

Authorities say the accident occurred as Olar was driving the vehicle in the 900 block of 3rd Street.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi