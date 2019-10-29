Off-duty cop shoots son after mistaking him for intruder
The “long-term veteran” officer of the Dallas Police Department arrived at his home in DeSoto on Saturday around 6 p.m. and thought a trespasser was inside.
The “intruder” was his adult son, according to Pete Schulte, a spokesperson for DeSoto police. The police officer called 911 and identified himself as an off-duty Dallas cop.
“He thought that maybe something had happened inside and, of course, we did ask the question, ‘Why didn’t you call us, the DeSoto Police Department?’ and like most people say is like, ‘I just wanted to know what was going on before I wasted a call to 911,'” Schulte said the off-duty officer told police.
Schulte said the off-duty officer’s version of events is consistent with evidence at his home, and that no charges have been filed at this time.