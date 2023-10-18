KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Oceanside Man Arrested for Alleged Fraud at Bakersfield Car Dealership

An Oceanside man is under arrest after he allegedly tried to fraudulently purchase a vehicle at Volkswagen Bakersfield dealership.

On Monday, Bakersfield Police Department officers were dispatched to Volkswagen Bakersfield on Wible Road for reports of a person attempting to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.

Detectives determined that Shanyan Witt, 50, purchased the identity of a Texas resident online and tried to use it to buy a vehicle.

Witt was arrested for burglary, forgery, false personation, false identification to a peace officer and conspiracy.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

