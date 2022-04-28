Oceanside Cops Spread Kindness
The Oceanside Police Department in Oceanside, California has been giving away cash to grocery shoppers.
The department received a $20,000 donation earlier this year and is using the money for its “Random Acts of Kindness Project” where officers have been visiting local grocery stores and giving shoppers $100 to help them pay for their groceries.
The Random Acts of Kindness Project started in 2021 as a Secret Santa Operation but has since turned into a year-long project aimed at spreading a little kindness around the city of Oceanside.