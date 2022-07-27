Obsessed Selfie Taker Killed Posing

Attention people who are obsessed with taking selfies…it can be hazardous to your health… A 22 year old British man is dead after taking a selfie became more important to him that watching where he was going.

Authorities say Jack Fenton walked into a spinning helicopter rotor blade after getting out of the plane and waling into the tail rotor. They think he was going back to take a selfie next to the plane, and didn’t hear his friends trying to warn him to watch where he was going.

Fenton’s parents were arriving in a different helicopter that was routed to a landing pad in a different part of the airport to spare them the sight of their son after the incident.

The pilot and two technicians were taken into custody after the incident, but it is not clear if they were charged with anything, or why they would be.

-Tony Lee