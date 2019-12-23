Obama tells big-money Democrat donors to back Warren if she wins nomination
Warren has publically blasted billionaires and big corporations alike and has promised to not take campaign contributions from either, instead focusing on small-dollar contributions from the Democratic Party’s grassroots. That move has caused consternation among some wealthy Democrats about what policies the senator might push should she become president. In response, one Obama ally told The Hill that the former president is trying to “rally the troops,” particularly in the financial services industry.
Warren has secured the support of some former Obama campaign staffers. Last week, more than 200 lower-and-mid-level Obama campaign employees threw their support to Warren. She has yet to garner support from senior-level Obama hires like former Secretary of State John Kerry and former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who support Biden.
She criticized fellow candidate Pete Buttigieg during last week’s Democratic debate for fraternizing with donors during his “wine cave” campaign fundraisers, leading to allegations that she was trying to wage class warfare.
“The mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine,” Warren said.