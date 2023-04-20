Oakland A’s Purchase Land For New Stadium In Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area.

Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night that the team finalized the deal to buy the 49-acre site last week where the A’s will plan to build the stadium that will seat between 30,000 and 35,000 fans close to the Las Vegas Strip.

The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium.

Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground on the stadium by next year and would look to hope to be able move into their new home by 2027.