Nude Pic Request Sacks Prosecutor

It seems that no matter how high a person might climb in society, there is one thing that always brings them back to the bottom more often than anything else…. SEX!

That’s what’s happening to a Kentucky Prosecutor who is accused of asking a defendant charged in a criminal case for nude pictures of herself. The female defendant claims she exchanged more than 230 pages of Facebook messages with prosecutor Ronnie Goldy, and in exchange, he withdrew warrants and had cases continued.

Goldy did not admit to the charges, but said he did not remember making the requests and sending the messages. Goldy has been suspended by the Kentucky Supreme Court, and could eventually be disbarred.

-Tony Lee