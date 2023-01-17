KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Norway Archaeologists Find ‘World’s Oldest Runestone’

Share
Norway Archaeologists Find ‘World’s Oldest Runestone’

OPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Archaeologists in Norway have found a runestone which they claim is the world’s oldest.

They say the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.

The Museum of Cultural History in Oslo said Tuesday that the flat and square block of brownish sandstone may be the earliest example of words recorded in writing in Scandinavia.

The runestone was discovered in the fall of 2021 during an excavation west of Oslo.

Items in the grave where the runestone was found indicate that the runes likely were inscribed between A.D. 1 and 250.

Trending

1

Car Crashes Into Dewar's Candy Shop
2

Bakersfield Police Searching for Person of Interest in Double Homicide
3

Clothing Malfunction ID's Robber
4

Military No Longer Required To Be Vaccinated Against Covid 19
5

Cigarette Companies To Be Billed For Butt Clean-up