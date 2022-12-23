KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles After US-South Korea Drills

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles After US-South Korea Drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

South Korea’s military said it detected the missile launches from the North’s capital region on Friday afternoon.

The U.S. flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets near the Korean Peninsula for joint training with South Korean warplanes on Tuesday.

South Korea’s military said the drills were part of a bilateral agreement on boosting a U.S. commitment to defend its Asian ally with all available military capabilities, including nuclear.

 

