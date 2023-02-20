KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

North Korea Fires 2 Missiles In Tests Condemned By Neighbors

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in its second weapons test in three days.

Monday’s firings drew quick condemnation from its rivals and prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the U.N Security Council.

North Korea also fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday and has threatened an unprecedented response to U.S.-South Korean military drills.

South Korea said the two missiles were launched from a western coastal town, and Japan said the missiles fell into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

North Korea said it fired artillery with a weapon some experts consider a short-range ballistic missile. An initial briefing is set at the Security Council later Monday.

