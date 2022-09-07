No rolling blackouts were ordered Tuesday but it could happen before the week is over…..

Residents of Kern County… and all Californians… were warned yesterday that electrical demand might outstrip supply as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees …but no rolling blackouts were ordered by the state’s electrical grid ….However …the the peak electricity demand Tuesday hit over 52,thousand megawatts, … above the previous high of 50 thousand 2 hundred megawatts set ..in 2006.

“The power grid operator IS once again CALLING on Californians TO CONSERVE energy AND HAVE ISSUED A FLEX ALERT FOR TODAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 4 TO 9PM….

Yesterdays high was 115 degrees in Bakersfield …the hottest day ever recorded for September,….breaking the record of 112 set back in 1955…..

AN excessive heat watch is in effect in The Bakersfield area AGAIN TODAY THRU FRIDAY …!!!! ….. Stay inside if possible. Keep an eye on your KIDS AND pets….AND DRINK PLENTY OF water !!!