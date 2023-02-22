KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Gets 60 Years To Life In Prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Los Angeles judge has sentenced the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle to 60 years to life in prison.

The sentence was handed down Wednesday to 33-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr.

A jury in July found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Hussle.

He was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Judge H. Clay Jacke has a range of sentencing possibilities at Wednesday’s hearing, but most of them amount to life in prison sentences.

Holder shot the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star in 2019 outside Hussle’s clothing store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where the two men grew up.

