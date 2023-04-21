KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

NFL Suspends 5 Players For Violating Gambling Policy

(AP) – The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are suspended through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.

Lions receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore.

