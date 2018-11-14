NFL fan charged with DWI blames team’s performance

:biggrin:On the foreground a group of cheering fans watch a sport championship on stadium. In the centre a man shouting while holding a red scarf above his head. Everybody are happy. People are dressed in casual cloth. Colourful confetti flies int the air.

Authorities say a pro fan charged with drunken driving after a crash told police he drank too much because his favorite team isn’t any good.

Wayne police say 57-year-old Christopher Greyshock, of West Milford, was charged after he rear-ended another vehicle about 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The crash came about an hour after his team, the New York Jets, lost 41-10 to the Buffalo Bills.

Authorities say Greyshock told responding officers: “I drank too much because the Jets suck.”

