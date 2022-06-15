Newsom Signs Off on Casino South of Bakersfield
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the Tejon Indian Tribe which gives the go-ahead for a 320-acre Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project off Highway 99 near the Mettler exit to Highway 166.
A press release by the Tejon Indian Tribe cites 52 acres will be used for the hotel and casino with remaining acreage used for tribal purposes, including housing, a healthcare facility, and administrative offices.
The resort will be operated by the Tejon Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International company, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
The project will provide 4,900 new jobs.
