New York Pedestrians Run Over By Taxi
As politicians and many citizens focus on guns, a taxi driver proves there are other things than can be used as weapons to hurt or kill people in groups. At least 6 people were injured when the taxi jumped the curb and ran through a crowd of people on a crowded New York Street.
Surveillance video shows the vehicle hitting a bicyclist in the street first, then after it turned slightly left to jump the curb, the cab plowed into a group of people pinning two women between the taxi and a building’s brick wall. A group of about 20 people tried to lift the car off the women, who were taken to a local hospital. They, and 4 other people were hospitalized, three of whom are listed in critical condition.
Investigators are trying to learn what prompted the incident.
-Tony Lee