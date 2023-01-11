New York GOP Says Congressman Santos ‘Disgraced’ House, Should Resign

NEW YORK (AP) – Local Republican leaders in New York are calling for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos.

Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage.

Santos was swarmed by reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday and flatly rejected the call for him to resign, saying, “I will not.”

The chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee said Wednesday that Santos’ “lies were not mere fibs” and that he had “disgraced” the U.S. House.

Despite the call, the local party has no mechanism to remove Santos from office. Santos was sworn in to the U.S. House last week.