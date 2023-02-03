KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

New Rules Would Limit Sugar In School Meals For First Time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including the first limits on added sugars.

The proposed change would focus on sweetened foods such as cereals, yogurt, flavored milk and breakfast pastries.

The plan would also dramatically cut sodium in meals served to the nation’s schoolkids by 2029, while boosting flexibility for foods made with whole grains.

The proposal released Friday drew mixed reactions.

Some school nutrition experts praised it as a way to improve children’s health, but others said new regulations would be a burden.

 

