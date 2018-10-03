New Jersey man wins $1 million using fortune cookie numbers

Blank fortune is ready for you to add your own message.

A Pennsylvania man is a now a millionaire — thanks to an old fortune cookie. Ronnie Martin’s lucky numbers weren’t family birthdays or important dates, but instead the “lucky numbers” from paper in a fortune cookie he opened years ago, CBS Philly reports.

Martin, who travels from Long Pond, Pennsylvania, to New Jersey every day for work, said he occasionally stops by along the way to pick up a few New Jersey Lottery tickets.

On July 24, he bought three Mega Millions tickets, matching five numbers and winning the $1 million prize.

CLICK HERE to read original/full story from cbsnews.com